Shirley Jean (Hull) Hershberger, 89, a resident of Homewood at Martinsburg, formerly of New Enterprise and Kutztown, passed away peacefully, Tuesday afternoon at the home with her family by her side. She was born in South Woodbury Township, Bedford County, daughter of the late Clay E. Sr. and Mary A. (Shaffer) Hull. Surviving are her beloved husband of 69 years, James K. Hershberger of Martinsburg; two sons: Mark W. Hershberger of Audubon, NJ and Richard A. Hershberger of Morgantown; three granddaughters: Hannah and Leah Hershberger of Haddonfield, NJ and Paige Hershberger of Morgantown; and a grandson, Garret Hershberger of Morgantown. She was the daughter of a dairy farmer and was raised with three brothers: Alan, James and Clay Hull Jr., who all preceded her in death. Shirley was a graduate of Replogle High School, New Enterprise and also attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls. She was best known for her warm smile and love of her family, which she expressed through making wonderful meals, and always welcoming family and friends into her home and entertaining them. Shirley worked as a secretary early in her career for both, New Enterprise Stone and Lime and Glatfelter Paper, Roaring Spring. She was also well-known in the Kutztown Area School District as “Mrs. H”, where she was employed as the high school guidance secretary. Shirley affected the lives of many students and was quick to provide a hall pass if you visited her. She was further known for having a “lead foot” and as a young woman, could be found in Bedford, driving in the powder puff races on the dirt track. Shirley also was a bit of a matchmaker and has been credited with one marriage at Homewood. As a grandmother, she was known as “Nana” and was always quick with a cookie or peppermint patty and had a great love for her family. She demonstrated this love with her time spent playing games, and always being present in their lives and Shirley made sure to welcome everyone home with her cooking and baking, especially with her hickory nut cake. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 11am, Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Bice Chapel at Homewood at Martinsburg, Rev. Jerry McCuller Jr. officiating. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg. Memorial contributions in memory of Shirley can be given to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.bolgerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 25, 2019