Shirley Louise Burns
Shirley Louise (Stanley Ramos) Burns, 71, passed away in her Spring City home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on February 15, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Graterford Corrections Office, Lewis E. Stanley and Dorothy “Dottie” (D’Augustine-Dana) Stanley. Shirley was a caregiver in the healthcare field for many years. She had a soft spot for all things cute and was loved by many! Surviving are her two sons, John Ramos, Jr. and Michael A. Ramos; a daughter, JoAnna Ramos-Figueroa; eleven grandchildren, Antoine, Jeremy, Alesha, Kristopher, Sean, Nehemiah, Ezra, Julianna, Ashley, Amber and Zolton and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Marie Ramos; two half brothers, Kenny and Richard Stanley and a half sister, Gail D. Stanley. Shirley is predeceased by a son, Preston L. Burns and a half sister, Phyllis Newman. A Memorial service will be scheduled for an upcoming date. Warker~Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Mercury from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
