Shirley M. Meyers
Shirley M. Meyers, 85, of Douglassville and a longtime resident of Spring Mount, passed away on May 25, 2020. Born in Richlandtown, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Mimi (Ritter) Derr. She was also the beloved wife of the late George W. Meyers. For many years Shirley was the treasurer of the Lower Frederick Ladies Auxiliary. She had a sparkling personality, loved to laugh and have fun, and made friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed traveling, playing a good game of bingo, and, in her younger years, out fishing her husband. She especially loved spending as much time as possible with her beloved grandsons. Shirley will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Sandy Hallman and Peggy Meyers, both of Douglassville; and two grandsons, John C. Hallman and Brandon W. Hallman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Robert W. Hallman. A private graveside service will be held for the family in Christ Evangelical Congregational Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on www.monaghanfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. (215) 679-6400

Published in The Mercury from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
