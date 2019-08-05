|
|
Shirley L. (Stauffer) Mauger, 86, of Pottstown, wife of Thomas E. Mauger, Sr. of sixty six years passed away on Saturday at Season's Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Gilbertsville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Raymond R. Stauffer and the late Hannah (Rothenberger) Stauffer. She was a member of Cedarville United Methodist Church, Pottstown. Shirley was an avid gardener, loving her flowers and greenhouse. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved caring for her grandchildren and great grandson. Surviving beside her husband are two sons, Thomas E. Mauger, Jr., Pottstown, Randy A. Mauger and his wife Lynda, Douglassville; a daughter, Diane L. Cook, Norristown; a half sister, Linda Bowman, Schwenksville; four grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Dyan and Amber and one great grandson, Carson. She was predeceased by a son, Barry R. Mauger, two brothers, Raymond R. Stauffer, Jr., William G. Stauffer, and a step sister, Gloria Shafer. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Thursday from Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Sherry Lantz. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. There will be a viewing Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Contributions may be made in her memory to Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019