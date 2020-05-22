Shirley Schantz
Shirley Schantz, 82, loving wife of William Schantz, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice. She was born June 25, 1937 in Red Hill to the late Henry Sames and the late Pearl (Wismer) Sames. Shirley was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School, and loved to crochet. She also loved to spend many weekends on Long Beach Island, where you could find her fishing and crabbing. She lived most of her life in Parkerford. In addition to her husband of 64 years, Shirley leaves behind her two children, daughter, Sandy Valentine wife of Russell Valentine of East Coventry, and son, Brian Schantz of East Coventry; a granddaughter, Kimberley Ann Yannick wife of Michael Yannick of Hummelstown, and a great granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Yannick. She also leaves behind her sister, Edith Brown. She is predeceased by her brothers Earl and Paul and her sisters, Helen, Beatie, and Dorothy. A Funeral Service for immediate family will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday May 27 in the Shalkop Grace & R. Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge Street, Spring City with The Rev. Evelyn Wentworth officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 27 prior to the service at Shalkop Grace & R. Strunk Funeral Home for the immediate family Burial will be immediately following in the Oak Grove Cemetery Co. - Parker Ford, PA 19457. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.

Published in The Mercury from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
MAY
27
Burial
Oak Grove Cemetery Co.
