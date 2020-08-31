1/1
Shirley Vivian Silcox
Shirley Vivian Silcox (Gass) of Elverson, PA, formerly of Boyertown, PA passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on August 27, 2020 and now rests with those previously deceased family members she so dearly loved: her late husband of 57 years, Charles H. Silcox Jr., her parents Clarence and Amelia Gass. and her brothers Earl, Burton, and James. We are blessed that she was with us for so long. Her fiercely independent and strong-willed Pennsylvanian German streak helped her persevere through increasing physical ailments over many years, while her lasting sharp mind allowed her to impart wisdom and leave an indelible mark on those closest to her and those she leaves behind: daughter, Cheyrle L. Borneman, son-in-law, J. Ralph Borneman Jr., granddaughter, Amy Borneman Barco, wife of Dr. Martin T. Barco and great-grandchildren Martin Thomas, Eleanor Laura, Henry Charles and Robert Webster Barco and step-grandsons, John and Bradley Borneman and their respective families. Also surviving Shirley is a sister-in-law Lillian Bledsoe and nephews Steven, Wayne, Brad, and niece Vicki. She will always be remembered for her wit and genteel manners. She was the family version of Dear Abby. Handwritten notes once taken for granted, but tucked away and saved, will now be lovingly reread. Poems written to evoke a smile or chuckle will be cherished. In her 90’s, she could still be heard speaking the French she learned in high school to her great-grandchildren. Born on July 14, 1928 in Reading, Pennsylvania and a 1945 graduate of Reading High School and the school’s drum majorette, she took every opportunity to further educate herself, whether from professionals, workplace companions, or books. Shirley was a dedicated executive secretary at Harleysville Insurance Company for nearly 50 years. She taught thriftiness, yet also generosity and was always ready to give a donation toward any worthy cause. She was the local community’s quiet friend who supported small businesses to the end. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hanover Lutheran Church (2941 Lutheran Rd, Gilbertsville, PA 19525), which she called home and lovingly served for many years. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions regarding social gatherings at houses of worship, a celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. Notifications to family and friends will be published for that service at that time. View obituaries or send condolences at catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 31 to Sep. 10, 2020.
