|
|
Shirley F. (Houck) Witmyer, 79, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. She was the wife of F. Robert Witmyer with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on March 12, 1940, Shirley was the daughter of the late Raymond W. Houck, Sr., and Helen (Moyer) Houck. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Reverend Robert A. Witmyer, husband of Michele, Randy O. Witmyer, husband of Cindy, and Donald E. Witmyer, husband of Kelly; her grandchildren, Brandon Witmyer (Larkin), Kyrstyn Turner (Brett), Michael Leader (Bethanie), Heather Reed (Chris), Zachary Witmyer (Lauren), and Madison Witmyer; and her great-grandchildren, Jack Reed, Kennedy Reed, Jameson Reed, and Charis Witmyer. She is predeceased by her brother, Raymond W. Houck. Viewings will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, and on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Zion’s United Church of Christ, 209 Chestnut St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion’s United Church of Christ. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Zion’s United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 5, 2019