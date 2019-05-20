|
Sigizmunds “Siggy” Pelna, 74, formerly of East Coventry for 43 years, husband of Kathleen (Kinsky) Pelna, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at his residence. Born in Mildstedt, Germany, he was the son of the late Sigizmunds Sr. and Jadviga (Kikuchevskis) Pelna. Siggy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the US Coast Guard. Siggy was a three time Past Master of Spring City Lodge #553, served as a firefighter and fire policeman for Ridge Fire Co. He retired from Dana Corp. after 43 years and also worked at PMMC. Surviving along with his wife are two daughters Noreen Pelna Nouza of Salem, MA; and Andrea Pelna Mock wife of Eric of Newport Beach, CA; one son Stephen Pelna husband of Sonya of West Chester; five grandchildren Erich and Juliana Nouza, Althea and Wyatt Mock, and Stephen Carl Pelna; son-in-law David Nouza; three nephews Michael, David, and John Pelna; Pelna family from Latvia; and a loving Kinsky family. Along with his parents, Siggy was predeceased by his brother Imants “Sam” Pelna wife of the late Patricia Pelna Matthews. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465, with Fr. Edward Brady officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Friday May 24 from 6:00-7:45 PM followed by a Masonic service at 8:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468, and on Saturday May 25 from 9:00-9:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Siggy’s name to the Ridge Fire Co., 480 Ridge Rd., Spring City, PA 19475. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 21, 2019