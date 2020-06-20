Simon J. Nagel, 90, of Pottstown, husband of Shirley A. (Galloway) Nagel, passed away on Tuesday at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Simon Nagel and the late Katharina (Gruenzweig) Nagel. Simon was a 1947 graduate of Germantown High School and a 1951 graduate of LaSalle University. He was an accountant for the US Air Force working at AFPRO for over thirty years, retiring in 1989. He served in Germany in the US Army during the Korean War. Simon was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, Stowe. He was a member of the Audubon-Oaks Lion’s Club, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and was actively involved in the Boy Scouts ofAmerica for over thirty years. Surviving besides his wife are three sons, Steven A. Nagel, Leesburg, VA, Simon Nagel IV and his wife Leigh Kennedy, Philadelphia, Christopher P. Nagel, Media; and one grandson, Simon Nagel V. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, Stowe. A viewing and burial will be private. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America. Please visit https://colbsa.org/fos/give/ to make a donation. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.