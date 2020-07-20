Sonia Cimbalista Urban, wife of John M. Urban, was the daughter of Mary and Paul Cimbalista. She graduated from Pottstown High School in 1953 and West Chester Teachers College in 1957. She taught elementary school in Columbus, Ohio, Harlingen, Texas and Little Rock, Arkansas. She retired after 20 years teaching at St. Aloysius Catholic School in Pottstown. She and her husband John were married for 63 years. They have three children. Stephen, husband of Theresa, Pottstown. David, husband of Kara, Finksburg, MD. and Carolyn, wife of Mel Roberts, Pottstown. There are six grandchildren, Stephen and wife Kelly, Brendan and wife Holly, Shaun and wife , Lisa. Also, Kimberly Roberts, Katelyn and Kyler Urban. There are four great-grandchildren, Rylee, Mason, Fiona, and Shane. She is also survived by a sister, Tina Lynch, Warwick, Pennsylvania. Sonia was an active member of St. Aloysius Church for over 45 years. She played Marimba with the Sound Celebration music group for the Saturday evening mass. She was also an active member of the Church Woman’s Group. She was a cook for the church sponsored Community Dinners at Trinity Reformed Church. Sonia was amember of the Pottstown Garden Club. She was also one of the original members of the Carousel of Pottstown founders. She enjoyed her dinners and lunches with the Gourmet Dinner Club members, as well as sharing time with the Ladies of the class of 1953 Lunch Bunch, and going out for dinner with the “Goobers” teacher’s group. A Celebration of Life visitation and mass at St. Aloysius Church on Hanover Street, Pottstown, PA will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends in the Gathering Center of the Church on Saturday from 9-11 A.M. Details will be updated on the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home obituary website.(https://www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com/obits
). Burial will be private at the Indiantown Gap Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Aloysius Church, 844 N. Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464.