Sonja “Sandy” (Kendrick) Riner, 75, of Gilbertsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Pottstown Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 18, 1943 in Hagerstown Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Loring E. Kendrick Sr., and Dolores (Peer) Kendrick. In addition to her parents, Sonja was preceded in death by brother, Loring E. Kendrick Jr., and her companion, Ed Falicki. Sonja was a proud graduate of the St. Maria Goretti High School, class of 1961, in Hagerstown MD. She was also a dedicated parishioner of the St. Columbkill RC Church in Boyertown. Sandy would later become an employee of the J. J. Newberry Co., and shortly after her journey to Pennsylvania she would go on to work as the head cashier at ShopRite in Pottstown and also become a member of the UFCW post 1776; she would further her career by going to work for the Turf Club in the administrative department where she would later retire. In her spare time she loved solving crossword puzzles, watching the Wheel Of Fortune, and Jeopardy whenever she had the opportunity. Sonja was also a diehard Eagles and Philadelphia sports fan and was so proud to see her Eagles win the SuperBowl. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, she was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, greatgrandmother, and dear friend to all and she will be missed by many. Sonja is survived by her two children, David C, Riner Jr., husband of (Meredith), of Elkton MD. Lori A. Bitting, wife of Kenneth, of Zeiglerville. In addition to her children she is also survived by her sister, Mona J. D’Amore, of Waynesboro PA; three grandchildren, David J. Riner, Nicole L. Riner, and Steven Michael Riner; and one greatgranddaughter, Kenzly Collier. Sonja is also survived by three nieces, and one nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 11:00AM 12:30PM at the CattermoleKlotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington St. Royersford PA. 19468. The Funeral Ceremony for Sonja will follow the calling time at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Hagerstown MD on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 1016, or the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 . Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019