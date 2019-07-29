|
Sophie L. Slobodin, 90 of North Adams St., Pottstown, PA passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital where she was under hospice care. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Mitro and Sophia Lengyel. Sophie had worked as a sorter and trimmer for Lincoln Underwear and Sunset Manufacturing both formerly of Pottstown, PA. Sophie was a member of St. John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 301 Cherry St., Pottstown, PA . She was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook and enjoyed her housework. Surviving is a son Dennis J. Slobodin at home and a daughter Shirley Ann Slobodin of Manorcare of Pottstown. She was pre-deceased by a daughter Deborah M. Slobodin. She is also pre-deceased by two brothers Michael and John Lengyel and three sisters Ann Roen, Mary Rosetti and Helen Lengyel. She is survived by two nieces Terry and Joanne Lengyel and a nephew Michael Lengyel. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11 A.M. from St. John the Baptist Church. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA with panahida services at 10:30 A.M. prior to going to church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sophie’s memory ccan be made to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church at the address listed above. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 30, 2019