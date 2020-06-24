Stanley Duane Varner, 89, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Alive Hospice, Nashville, Tennessee. Born November 14, 1930 in Kimberton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harold and Hazel (Rutter) Varner. A graduate of Phoenixville High School, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years as a third-class radioman. A graduate of Widener University, he had a successful career at International Business Machines (IBM) for 37 years before retiring in 1990. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Anne “Betty” Varner, who passed away from cancer in 1995, and also his wife of 20 years, Caroline Kovach Varner, who passed away in 2017; as well as a brother, Stuart Varner. He is survived by his son, Mark Varner (Kristen) of Franklin, Tennessee; a brother, Richard Varner (Stella) of Chesapeake, Virginia; grandchildren, McKenna, Caleb, and Caden Varner of Franklin, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. He loved his God, his family and his country and was a big fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. He was previously a long-time member of Bible Baptist Church, West Chester, Pennsylvania. Along with his wife Betty, he enjoyed traveling and had visited Israel, England, and all 50 states. The family would like to express its special thanks to the staff at Morningside of Franklin for the great care they provided while he was a resident there. A memorial service will be held in Tennessee later this year on a date to be determined, while interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pennsylvania later this summer.



