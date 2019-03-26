|
Stanley C. Robinson, age 61, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side after a long struggle with heart disease on February 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born on November 12, 1957 and raised in Philadelphia, Stanley was the son of the Late Stanley & Isabelle (McGinley) Robinson. Stanley moved to the Boyertown area at the age of 16 and later took over the family business, The Barto Hotel. In 1993 the business was sold and Stanley became a postal carrier for the USPS in Gilbertsville. Stanley is survived by his wife, Trudy and his son, Christopher Stanley husband to Kaitlin, along with his 2 grandchildren, Dylan Christopher and Savannah Reese. Also surviving Stan are his sisters Nanette Robinson wife to Mark Miceli of Arizona, Michelle Strain of Bechtelsville, and brother John Robinson husband to Michele Robinson of Mertztown. Stanley was an avid Philadelphia fan and loved anything to do with sports. He loved spending time with his family and friends, watching the sunset, fishing, and being at the ocean. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many. There will be a “Celebration of Life” service on Saturday April 6, 2019, at New Hanover United Methodist Church, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, PA. Family will begin receiving guests at 9:30 am and the service will begin at 10:30 am. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service at the Washington Grille & Pub, 1063 RC 100, Bechtelsville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 27, 2019