Services
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gathering Center of St. Aloysius R.C.C.
Pottstown, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius R.C.C. Beech & Hanover Sts.
Pottstown, PA
Stanley T. Smola, 78, husband of Mary Ann (Hakun) Smola of Sanatoga Center passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Gladek) Smola. Stanley was a 1959 graduate of the former St. Pius X High School. He was a graduate of Penn St. University and earned his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University. He was a member of St. Aloysius R.C.C. Pottstown, PA. Surviving is a son Stanley T. Smola, Jr. husband of Kass of Frederick, PA. He is also survived by four daughters Lisa wife of Henry Phillips of Pottstown, PA, Susan DiSanto of Pottstown, PA, Nancy wife of Thomas Biltcliff of Topton, PA and Donna wife of Timothy Dobbs of Pottstown, PA . He is also survived by a brother David Smola husband of Peggy of Boyertown, PA and ten Grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. Beech & Hanover Sts., Pottstown, PA on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-11 A.M. in the Gathering Center of St. Aloysius R.C.C. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 17, 2020
