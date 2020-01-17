The Mercury Obituaries
Stanley J. Wayock, 93, of Manatawny Manor Nursing Home widower of Sara L. (Roeller) Wayock and Sarah (Morris) Naimoli Wayock passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of the late George and Mary (Gresko) Wayock. He is survived by a daughter Karen wife of Robert D. Harp of Boyertown, PA and two grandsons and five great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity R.C.C. 370 South Street, Pottstown, PA on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. prior to the Mass at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Stowe, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Manatawny Manor Nursing Home, 30 Old Schuylkill Road Pottstown, PA 19465. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
