Stella Elizabeth (Malak) Binczak, 95, passed away quietly Thursday morning Febuary 14, 2019 at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown Pa. where she was a resident since November 2017. She was the wife of the late William R Binczak Sr.. Born in Stowe Pa. December 2, 1923, Stella was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Sakowski) Malak. She was a member of St Aloysius Church for over 65 yrs. Surviving Stella is her sister Pauline Twardowsky of Lancaster, children: son William R. Binczak Jr. and wife Doni of Hellertown Pa., son Joseph Binczak and wife Katheryn of Jacksonville Fla., seven grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Rodney of Jacksonville, Florida, sisters Mary Rudy, Annie Grisak, brothers Anthony, Frank and Joseph Malak. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday February 18, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory 359 King St., Pottstown. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Highland Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.schumacherandbenner.com Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019