Stella Dombrowski, 95, widow of Charles Dombrowski of Lower Pottsgrove Township passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late John & Mary (Bud) Kozak. Mrs. Dombrowski retired from the Montgomery County Vo-Tech School where she had been employed as a dietician and manager for the cafeteria for twenty years. She was a member of St. Columbkill R.C.C. in Boyertown, PA . She was formerly a member of the Ringing Rocks Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary where she was a Past President. She was also a former member of the Lower Pottsgrove Elementary School PTA, the Pottsgrove Council, the Pottsgrove Council of Republican Woman and was selected as Pottstown’s “Woman of the day”. Surviving is a son Paul Dombrowski husband of Anita (Nowicki), of Boyertown, PA and a daughter Stephanie, wife of John Anciborenko, of Kimberton, PA. Stella is also survived by a sister Caroline Kozak of Ohio. She is survived by three grandchildren, Andrew Dombrowski husband of Courtney, Amy Dombrowski-Gonzales wife of Ommannan Gonzales and Christopher Anciborenko husband of Tara, and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Columbkill R.C.C. , 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, PA with the Rev. Martin Kern, Pastor officiating, on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 2 P.M. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from Noon- 1:45 P.M. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA is handling arrangements. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 21, 2019