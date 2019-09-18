The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Forrest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Forrest Obituary
Stephanie E. (Kowalczuk) Forrest, 53, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her Pottstown home. Stephanie was born on March 5, 1966, in Norristown, to Aleksandra “Alice” (Balush) Kowalczuk, and the late Joseph A. Kowalczuk. Stephanie graduated from Perkiomen Valley High School and became a hairdresser. In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her children, David L. Forrest and Ashley E. Boettcher; and her siblings, Joseph P. Kowalczuk, Peter A. Kowalczuk, and Allison M. Stimmler. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joanne E. Dunphy and Gary M., Kowalczuk. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 20th, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:15 AM, Friday, at church. Burial will be private in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now