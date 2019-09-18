|
Stephanie E. (Kowalczuk) Forrest, 53, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her Pottstown home. Stephanie was born on March 5, 1966, in Norristown, to Aleksandra “Alice” (Balush) Kowalczuk, and the late Joseph A. Kowalczuk. Stephanie graduated from Perkiomen Valley High School and became a hairdresser. In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her children, David L. Forrest and Ashley E. Boettcher; and her siblings, Joseph P. Kowalczuk, Peter A. Kowalczuk, and Allison M. Stimmler. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joanne E. Dunphy and Gary M., Kowalczuk. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 20th, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:15 AM, Friday, at church. Burial will be private in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019