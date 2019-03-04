|
Stephen J. Fegan, Sr., 79, of Bechtelsville. Passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late David and Gladys (Higginbotham) Fegan. After high school, Stephen served in the US Army during peace time. For most of his career, he was employed as a mortgage banker. He then worked as a Montgomery County Park Ranger, until his retirement. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. Stephen was a past Scout Master for Troop #512 for many years and also volunteered with Boyertown Area Senior Center in various duties. He is survived by his children, Stephen J., Jr. husband of Renee Fegan of Boyertown and Jennifer Renninger of Bechtelsville. Stephen is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and a brother, Ronald. He was predeceased by his brother David Fegan. Memorial services will be held at Limerick Garden of Memories Chapel of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the cemetery on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Internment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boyertown Area Multi-Service 200 West Spring St. Boyertown, PA 19512 Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019