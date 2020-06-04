Stephen J. Skarbek Sr.
Stephen J. Skarbek, Sr., 55, of Pottstown, husband of Heather L. (Carver) Skarbek, passed away on Saturday in Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of Joseph and Carol Skarbek, Pottstown. Surviving besides his wife and parents are two sons, Stephen J. Skarbek, Jr., Boyd A. Skarbek; two sisters, Andrea wife of Christian Channell, NJ, Lori wife of John Philbin, Raleigh, NC. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Hanover & Beech Streets, Pottstown. Burial will be private. There will be a viewing Saturday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. in the gathering center at church. A livestream of the funeral mass can be seen by going to https://livestream.com/accounts/15847007. The family urges attendees to please respect social distancing and other pandemic protocols. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Steve’s memory to the Pope John Paul II High School Football/ Stadium Project, 181 Rittenhouse Road, Royersford PA 19468. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
