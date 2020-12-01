1/1
Stephen Ross McAvoy
Steve was one of the good guys; in fact, he was one of the best. Stephen Ross McAvoy left this world and passed into heaven on November 18, 2020 at the age of 71. He lived a healthy and active life, working full time until he was diagnosed with cancer in June. Steve had an easy-going and abiding love for his wife, children, and grandchildren. In 1970, he went on a blind date with Victoria Peters and became enamored with her determined spirit. They wed in October of 1971 and lived in Phoenixville, PA, where they would later welcome their first daughter, Kristine. By 1978, they would build their lifelong home in Elverson, PA and later welcome a second daughter, Kelly. Steve became a friend and father-in-law to J. Philip Newswanger (Kristine) and Russel Troxel (Kelly) and an adoring grandfather to Emma, Eli, and Elle Newswanger. He celebrated 49 loving years of marriage to Vickie this past October. Steve worked with dedication for 25 years for the family brick company, McAvoy Brick. He then followed his sense of adventure to drive truck, working for John Rock pallet company. Steve is also survived by siblings Joyce, wife of Kimbel Colket, Phoenixville; Nancy, wife of Chuck Kimball, Julian, CA; Rob McAvoy, Phoenixville; Craig McAvoy, husband of Anne Sabin, Langhorne; and sister-in-law, Denise Sawyer, Phoenixville, predeceased by Steve’s brother Eric McAvoy. Steve was the son of the late Donald Ross McAvoy and Juliet Foulds McAvoy. Services and Interment will be private. As a gift to his family, we ask you to share a memory of Steve at steve-mcavoy.com. Surely we belong to God and to Him may we return. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Mercury from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
