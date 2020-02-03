|
Stephen Joseph Rudick, 72, was born on May 8, 1947, in Phoenixville, Pa. to Stephen and Joyce Brown Rudick. A loving husband, father, grandfather, adventurer, and Renaissance man, Steve could light a bonfire without matches, make a Havana-worthy mojito, and identify almost any bird by its call. He called Berks County home for most of his years. A dedicated Boy Scout who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, Steve graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1965 before joining the U.S. Navy. His time in the service brought him to Southeast Africa, where he worked as a Portuguese translator and radio specialist. He then attended Kutztown University as a special education major, splitting his time between school and mixing drinks at the Riverside Speakeasy in Collegeville. Steve started his next chapter as husband and father in 1974, when he married Donna Kowal. The duo lived in Hawaii for a brief period in the late 1970s, and returned to Pottstown in 1979 to welcome their son, Tyler. For more than two decades, he worked as a special educator at the Elwyn Institute, Berks County Intermediate Unit, and the Reading School District. In his spare hours and into retirement, he followed various and sundry pursuits, including photography, videography, gardening, traveling, paintball, singing, and harmonica-playing. He is survived by his wife Donna Kowal Rudick, son Tyler Rudick, daughter-in-law Julie Knutson, and grandson Theo Rudick, as well as two brothers, Jack and Michael Rudick. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the () or Audubon Pennsylvania (pa.audubon.org).
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 4, 2020