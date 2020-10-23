Stephen Takacs, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Berkshire Center in Exeter. Stephen was married to the late Nancy (Kriebel) Takacs. He was a son of Mary (Minchack) and Steven Takacs. He was a graduate of Pottsgrove High School. After high school he became an electrician and worked for Pottstown School District for over 25 years. Stephen enjoyed being outside, especially when it came time to mow the grass. He was also an avid lover of sports but baseball was his true passion. He would always like to watch the Phillies and the Yankees! Surviving is a son Mark Takacs husband of Sandy, a daughter Carol Ann (Takacs) wife of Greg Laskoskie. A brother Robert “Butch” Takacs and sister Barbara Blazynski. Five grandchildren; Kyle S. Laskoskie, Jedd R. Laskoskie, Jared S. Takacs, Cameron S. Takacs, and Bret M. Takacs. Friends may call Monday, October 26, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 10 A.M. at The Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc. located at 726 E. High St., Pottstown. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd, Boyertown, PA. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. Arrangements By Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc.



