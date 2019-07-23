The Mercury Obituaries
Steven Dwayne Unruh

Steven Dwayne Unruh Obituary
Steven Dwayne Unruh, 36, of Douglassville, passed away suddenly on July 20th, 2019. Born in Reading, he was the son of Richard M. and Nancy Ann (Selin) Unruh. Steven enjoyed going fishing with his sons, and riding dirt bikes with his brother. He also liked to work on cars. Surviving with his parents is a Brother Scott Unruh of Douglassville; Steve’s former Partner Jessica Boas and his Sons Trevor, Tyler and Trent Unruh of Myerstown. Also, numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. A celebration of Steven’s life will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 10:30AM at First Baptist Church, 301 King St., Pottstown, PA 19464 with visitation from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Reverend Dr. Marcia Bailey officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church at the above address to a fund established for Steve’s sons. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Pottstown is in charge of arrangement. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 24, 2019
