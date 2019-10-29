|
Steven H. Etter, 70, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home in Lower Pottsgrove, PA. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s memory to the Malvern Institute, 940 West King Rd., Malvern, PA 19355. For more information, please visit http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019