Steven H. Etter

Steven H. Etter Obituary
Steven H. Etter, 70, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home in Lower Pottsgrove, PA. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s memory to the Malvern Institute, 940 West King Rd., Malvern, PA 19355. For more information, please visit http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
