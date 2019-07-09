|
Sue (Foore) Carpenter, 80, of New Hanover Township, wife of the late William G. Carpenter, passed away on Monday, July 8 at her home. Born in Robertsdale, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther M. (Miller) Foore. Sue, affectionately known as “Mams” to all, loved spending time with her family, as well as playing word games on her tablet. She was a Betty Crocker award recipient and a member of New Hanover United Methodist Church in Gilbertsville. Surviving are children Gary Carpenter, husband of Debra, Cindy Carpenter, Dawn Gamler, Brian Carpenter, husband of Judy, and Susan Beaver, wife of Ray; sister Maxine Morris; brother Hilton Foore, husband of Ruth Ann; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by son in law Craig Gamler; brother Vance Foore; and sisters Lucille Kuhns, Elnora Cisney, and Inez Gordon. A funeral service will be Monday, July 15, 11:00AM at New Hanover United Methodist Church, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, PA 19525, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Sue’s name to the New Hanover Untied Methodist Church Youth Fund at the above address. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 10, 2019