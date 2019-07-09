The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Carpenter Obituary
Sue (Foore) Carpenter, 80, of New Hanover Township, wife of the late William G. Carpenter, passed away on Monday, July 8 at her home. Born in Robertsdale, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther M. (Miller) Foore. Sue, affectionately known as “Mams” to all, loved spending time with her family, as well as playing word games on her tablet. She was a Betty Crocker award recipient and a member of New Hanover United Methodist Church in Gilbertsville. Surviving are children Gary Carpenter, husband of Debra, Cindy Carpenter, Dawn Gamler, Brian Carpenter, husband of Judy, and Susan Beaver, wife of Ray; sister Maxine Morris; brother Hilton Foore, husband of Ruth Ann; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by son in law Craig Gamler; brother Vance Foore; and sisters Lucille Kuhns, Elnora Cisney, and Inez Gordon. A funeral service will be Monday, July 15, 11:00AM at New Hanover United Methodist Church, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, PA 19525, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Sue’s name to the New Hanover Untied Methodist Church Youth Fund at the above address. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now