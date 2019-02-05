|
|
Susan Biddle (nee McCaffrey), of Haverford and Phoenixville, PA passed away on Februaury 2, 2019 at Brandywine at Haverford Estates. She was 79. Daughter of the late Robert McCaffrey and Virginia Darnbrough McCaffrey, Susan was born on August 21, 1939 in Rydal, PA. She was the loving mother of Susan Dinneen (Mark), Jeffrey Pension and Ann Rogers (Paul). Beloved sister of the late Carol Meis. She is also survived by her grandchildren Morgaine Downes (Tom), Nicholas Pension, Madison Dinneen, Hannah Rogers and Daniel Rogers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday Februay 23, 11 AM at Washington Memorial Chapel, 2000 Valley Forge Park Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Pennsylvania SunCatcher Fund c/o Holisticare Hospice, LLC. 685 Kromer Ave. Berwyn, PA 19312. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 10, 2019