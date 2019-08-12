|
|
Suzanne M. (Irvin) Baumgardner, 77, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, a very rare form of lymphoma.
She was born in Wooster, OH to J. Lowell and Katharine (Moore) Irvin. She graduated from Wooster High School in 1960 and Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1964.
Sue spent most of her career working in critical care units from O.S.U. to Davenport, IA to Eastern PA, later retiring after 25 years from Pottstown Medical Center.
She is survived by her devoted husband, William Baumgardner, Jr. whom she married June 29, 1968. Also surviving are her brothers Roger (Patti) Irvin of Ashland, OH and Phillip (Ann) Irvin of Avon Lake, OH, three nephews Shawn (Beth) Irvin, Eugene, OR, David (Melanie) Irvin, Rocky River, OH, Tadd L. Irvin, Aurora, CO and a great-niece. An uncle, Harold Moore of Wooster, OH and several cousins also survive.
At Suzanne's request, there will be no service. Donations in her memory may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 13, 2019