Suzanne C. Bohner
Suzanne C. (Christman) Bohner, 92, of Frederick, PA, widow of Kenneth A. Bohner, passed away on Sunday May 23, 2020 at Season’s Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Wilson A. Christman. She is survived by two brother in laws, Lamar A. Bohner, Pottstown, William Bohner, Emmaus; and two sister in laws, Joan Wegman, Reading, Virginia Ziegler, Watertown, NY. A private graveside service will be held in Pottstown Cemetery-East. Contributions may be made in her memory to the memorial fund at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

Published in The Mercury from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
