Suzanne C. (Christman) Bohner, 92, of Frederick, PA, widow of Kenneth A. Bohner, passed away on Sunday May 23, 2020 at Season’s Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Wilson A. Christman. She is survived by two brother in laws, Lamar A. Bohner, Pottstown, William Bohner, Emmaus; and two sister in laws, Joan Wegman, Reading, Virginia Ziegler, Watertown, NY. A private graveside service will be held in Pottstown Cemetery-East. Contributions may be made in her memory to the memorial fund at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury from May 27 to May 28, 2020.