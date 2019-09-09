The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Dimino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Dimino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Dimino Obituary
Suzanne M. (Davis) Dimino, 75, of Frederick Living, and formerly of Mt. Pleasant Road, Pottstown, wife of Ronnie L. Dimino, died Thursday at Seasons Hospice Phoenixville.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late F. Curtis Davis and the late Marie (Hanse) Davis. Mrs. Dimino was employed as a Professor of Nursing with the Reading Area Community College for 30 years retiring in 2010. Her passion was her love of nursing.
Surviving with her husband Ronnie is one daughter, Cara L. Dimino, Aldan, PA; one brother, F. Curtis Davis, MO; three sisters, Marybeth Jannotti; Jane Hop; and Elizabeth Dougherty, all of Philadelphia, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, Denny Davis.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Warwick County Park, 191 County Park Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 or Frederick Living Benevolent Fund, 2849 Big Road, Frederick, PA 19435.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now