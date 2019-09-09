|
|
Suzanne M. (Davis) Dimino, 75, of Frederick Living, and formerly of Mt. Pleasant Road, Pottstown, wife of Ronnie L. Dimino, died Thursday at Seasons Hospice Phoenixville.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late F. Curtis Davis and the late Marie (Hanse) Davis. Mrs. Dimino was employed as a Professor of Nursing with the Reading Area Community College for 30 years retiring in 2010. Her passion was her love of nursing.
Surviving with her husband Ronnie is one daughter, Cara L. Dimino, Aldan, PA; one brother, F. Curtis Davis, MO; three sisters, Marybeth Jannotti; Jane Hop; and Elizabeth Dougherty, all of Philadelphia, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, Denny Davis.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Warwick County Park, 191 County Park Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 or Frederick Living Benevolent Fund, 2849 Big Road, Frederick, PA 19435.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 8, 2019