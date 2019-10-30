|
|
Suzanne (Clerico) Ferrier, 74, of Limerick, passed away at home in the presence of her family on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was the wife of William G. Ferrier, Jr., to whom she was married for 52 years. Sue was an active member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Limerick, PA. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, making curtains and spending time with her family. Sue always made sure the people around her knew how proud she was of her children and grandchildren. Sue is survived by her 5 children: Stephanie Zdrazil, Michele Dougherty, Christine (Mike) Gvodas, William G., III (Melissa) & Martine (John) Chamberlain. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Teresa of Calcutta: 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA from 8:30-10:15AM, in the Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Limerick Garden of Memories; Royersford, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s honor to: The Alzheimer’s Association: P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090. In the memo line please include Delaware Valley Chapter-Suzanne Ferrier. Donations may also be made to: The : 1818 Market Street, Ste.# 2820 Philadelphia, PA 19103, 215-985-5400. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA. For more information, please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 31, 2019