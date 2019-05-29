|
|
Suzanne Marion Miller, age 76 of Rising Sun, MD, formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 11, 1943 in Wilkes Barre, PA, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Thomas Aloysius and Patricia Irene (Jasonis) Cunningham. Suzanne is survived by her five children: Elizabeth Gambill and her husband, Ronald of Rising Sun, MD, Timothy John Otter of Lancaster, PA, Eugene Gerard Otter of Rising Sun, MD, Tricia Moreschi and her husband, Dr. Anthony Moreschi of Albany, GA and Suzanne Elizabeth Shirley and her husband, Charles of North East, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Cunningham of Pottstown, PA; sister, Patricia Rhoads of Lancaster, SC; fifteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “St. Aloysius Church” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 31, 2019