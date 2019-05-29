The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Marion Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne Marion Miller Obituary
Suzanne Marion Miller, age 76 of Rising Sun, MD, formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 11, 1943 in Wilkes Barre, PA, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Thomas Aloysius and Patricia Irene (Jasonis) Cunningham. Suzanne is survived by her five children: Elizabeth Gambill and her husband, Ronald of Rising Sun, MD, Timothy John Otter of Lancaster, PA, Eugene Gerard Otter of Rising Sun, MD, Tricia Moreschi and her husband, Dr. Anthony Moreschi of Albany, GA and Suzanne Elizabeth Shirley and her husband, Charles of North East, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Cunningham of Pottstown, PA; sister, Patricia Rhoads of Lancaster, SC; fifteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “St. Aloysius Church” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now