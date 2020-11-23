Sylvia L. (Rhoads) Yeager, 71, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation at Reading. Born in Pottstown, PA, on November 17, 1949, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Nelson and Elizabeth (Becker) Rhoads. She is survived by her son, John Jowar Jr., Limeport, PA. In addition to her parents, Sylvia is predeceased by her husband, Russell Yeager; and her brother, Charles Rhoads. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to: American Stroke Association
at https://www.stroke.org/
. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
.