Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Tad Jonik Obituary
Tad Jonik, 24, of North Coventry Twp., passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born in West Chester, he was the son of Joseph R., Sr. and Beverly (Nesley) Jonik.
Tad lived life with great love and perseverance. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching football, and his pet ducks. Tad had a passion for the Lord and music.
Surviving along with his parents are two brothers Joseph R. Jonik, Jr. and Thomas M. Jonik; paternal grandparents Robert and Janine Jonik; and maternal grandmother Elsie Nesley.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tad's memory to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at https://www.classy.org/give/153589/#!/donation/checkout, or Joni and Friends PA, 340 Highland Dr. Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554.
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019
