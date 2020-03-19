Home

Teresa A. Messina

Teresa A. Messina Obituary
Teresa A. Messina, 66, of Collegeville passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Teresa was born on December 29, 1953 in Philadelphia to Vito Messina and Marianne (Pirrotta) Messina, both of whom preceded her in death, along with her brother, John. Teresa graduated from West Catholic High School in 1971 and worked for many years in the salon industry, where she made countless long-time friends. Teresa truly lived life to the fullest and rejoiced in simple pleasures such as spending time with and cooking for her friends and family, listening to music, gardening, and her cat, Tabitha. Teresa touched many lives with her warm, sunny smile and her friendly, but straight-forward demeanor. Teresa is survived by and will be eternally missed by her brother, nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020
