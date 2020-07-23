1/1
Teresa Marie Smith
Teresa Marie Smith, “Terri”, age 80, of Limerick, PA passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harry and the late Teresa (Jeffers) Rosenberger. Terri is survived by her husband, Edward Smith; three children, Donald (& Susan) Diesinger, Terry (& Barry) Patrick and Linda (& Todd) Fulmer; one brother, one sister, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Along with her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melissa Patrick. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday morning, July 25 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426. All attending are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Entombment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions made in Terri’s name to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Trappe, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
