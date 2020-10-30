Terrance “Terry” J. Sourbeer, 75, of Venice, FL, widow of Sung Cha (Chon) Sourbeer, passed away on Wednesday at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Harrisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Henry J. Sourbeer and the late Jean C. (Gingrich) Sourbeer. Terry was retired from the Army and then became a mission support specialist for Homeland Security until his final retirement. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela J. wife of John W. Kerestus, of Pottstown; and two grandchildren, Dianna and Jacob. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey S. Sourbeer. Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
to extend sympathies and access additional service details.