Terry L. Shillady, 68, of Boyertown, passed away in his residence on Sunday October 11, 2020. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Anna M. (Bicer) and Horace Shillady. Terry was employed by Dana Corp for over 25 years until his retirement. He is survived by his sister, Linda A. wife of Robert Zomolsky of Douglassville, and his nephews, Michael P. husband of Lauren Zomolsky and Matthew R. Zomolsky both of Douglassville. Terry is predeceased by his siblings, Patricia E. Seyler and Barry D. Shillady. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com