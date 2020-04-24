|
Terry Leon Derr, 65, of Upper Bern Township, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his home. He is the late husband of Barbara L. (McMurray) Derr whom he married on September 18, 1999. Born in Fredericksville, Berks County, Terry was a son of the late Leon W. and Lillian R. (O’Neil) Derr. He grew up in Lyons and was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School. Terry worker as a painter owning his own company, Colour Your World. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved his coonhounds and beagles. He was a member of the Stein’s Hollow Beagle Club, competing in AKC competitions. He has been in failing health and passed from natural causes. In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by her sons Randy John D’Angelo & Christopher Mark D’Angelo both of Telford; brothers Dale G. and wife Susan Derr, Spring Township with their 3 children Ali Maruco, Vicki Derr and James Derr, Neal R. and wife Brenda Derr of Kempton and daughters Katie Derr and Jenna Derr,and mother Connie Derr, Patti Derr widow of Dennis L. Derr, Cindy Derr widow of Dean R. Derr and children Chad Derr, Tiffany Rentschler and Alisha Stickley and brother David and Wife MaryAnn O’Neil of Alburtis. He is predeceased by his parents, siblings Jay A. “Chubby” Derr, Donald A Derr, Dean R. Derr, Debbie A. Derr, Dennis L. Derr, Lynn Derr and Robert Derr. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 30, 2020