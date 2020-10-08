Thelma G. Ellis, 93, widow of William E. Ellis, Jr., passed away on October 3, 2020 in Florida under the care of Heritage Waterside and Halifax Health Hospice. Born on July 14, 1927 in Boyertown, she was the daughter of Henry R. Schaeffer and Helen Y. (Reidenauer) Schaeffer. Thelma lived her life as a homemaker and was married to the love of her life for fifty nine years. She lived a full life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid Phillies fan and collector of Red Skelton paintings. Thelma was also a snowbird, splitting her time between Boyertown and Florida. Thelma is survived by three children: William Ellis, husband of Kathy, from Delaware; Cynthia Horn, wife of Robert, of Florida, and Lori Petack, wife of Michael, from Pennsylvania. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Jeremy Horn and Andy Petack, both of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Schaeffer as well as two sisters: Dorothy Shane and Phyllis Kowalski. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Fl 32127 or to Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org
