The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Sotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Sotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Sotter Obituary
Thelma Helene (Astheimer) Sotter, 93, of Pottstown, widow of Joseph K. Sotter, passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Manatawny Manor, East Coventry Twp. Born in Limerick, PA, she was a daughter of the late H. Daniel Astheimer and the late Kathryn (Brendlinger) Astheimer. Thelma was a crossing guard for the Pottstown School District, assistant manager at the former Ups and Down, Pottstown, and assistant manager at the former Junior Colony, Pottstown. She was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville. Thelma was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and a longtime member of DAR. She is survived by a son, Ken Sotter and his wife Terri, Barto; two daughters, Susan wife of the late Thomas Gotta, Stafford, VA, Kristine wife of Todd Jones, Frederickburg, VA; a brother, Eugene Astheimer, nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a half sister, Linda K. Miller, Frederick, and a step sister, Barbara Drauschak, Pottstown. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Ryan; a step mother, Ann Astheimer, four brothers, Gordon, Wilmer, Donald, Wesley Astheimer, and a sister, Ruth Neeb. A graveside service will be held 10:30 A.M. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Pottstown Cemetery-West, 371 N. Hanover St., Pottstown. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in her memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now