|
|
Thelma Helene (Astheimer) Sotter, 93, of Pottstown, widow of Joseph K. Sotter, passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Manatawny Manor, East Coventry Twp. Born in Limerick, PA, she was a daughter of the late H. Daniel Astheimer and the late Kathryn (Brendlinger) Astheimer. Thelma was a crossing guard for the Pottstown School District, assistant manager at the former Ups and Down, Pottstown, and assistant manager at the former Junior Colony, Pottstown. She was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville. Thelma was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and a longtime member of DAR. She is survived by a son, Ken Sotter and his wife Terri, Barto; two daughters, Susan wife of the late Thomas Gotta, Stafford, VA, Kristine wife of Todd Jones, Frederickburg, VA; a brother, Eugene Astheimer, nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a half sister, Linda K. Miller, Frederick, and a step sister, Barbara Drauschak, Pottstown. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Ryan; a step mother, Ann Astheimer, four brothers, Gordon, Wilmer, Donald, Wesley Astheimer, and a sister, Ruth Neeb. A graveside service will be held 10:30 A.M. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Pottstown Cemetery-West, 371 N. Hanover St., Pottstown. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in her memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019