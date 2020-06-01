Theodore Barr DeWalt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Barr “Ted” DeWalt, 86 yrs., of Elverson, left his earthly home on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 to join his Savior face to face in his heavenly home. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Born in Allentown on June 21, 1933, Ted was the oldest son of the late Theodore T. and Iva (Barr) DeWalt. He was the husband of Anna Mae (Fox) DeWalt, with whom he enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Ted and Anna Mae met and fell in love by writing letters to each other throughout Ted’s service in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Ted’s life was characterized by working hard and loving his family. He managed the shipping and receiving department of the Firestone Tire and Rubber in Pottstown for many years and later owned and operated Lewis Transportation. He served his community in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County as a Supervisor in the 1970s, but more importantly, he served his church family for many decades. A former member of Limerick Chapel and Calvary Baptist Church in Pottstown, and most recently a member of Brick Lane Community Church in Elverson, Ted sought to honor God and love others through his faithful service across many fields, ranging from elder to chairman of the deacon board, from short term missionary to longtime chauffeur to his wife, the church organist. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, scattered far and near, teaching them by example to love Jesus and work hard. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed golfing. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald DeWalt, and a sister, Audrey Wendling. Ted is survived by his wife, Anna Mae, and by his two sons, Brian, husband of Margaret DeWalt of Allentown; Keith, husband of Susan DeWalt, of Elverson; a daughter, Diane, wife of Merle Stoltzfus of Elverson; and by two brothers, David DeWalt of Old Zionsville and Daniel DeWalt of Londonderry NH, and sister, Ruth Confer of Macungie. He has been deeply loved by his 16 grandchildren and still-growing tribe of 36 great-grandchildren. A private calling hour will be held at the convenience of the family and interment will be held at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place in early July 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ted to Good Shepherd’s Fold in care of Global Outreach, PO Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802. Indicate GSF#1146 on the memo line please. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved