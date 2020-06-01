Theodore Barr “Ted” DeWalt, 86 yrs., of Elverson, left his earthly home on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 to join his Savior face to face in his heavenly home. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Born in Allentown on June 21, 1933, Ted was the oldest son of the late Theodore T. and Iva (Barr) DeWalt. He was the husband of Anna Mae (Fox) DeWalt, with whom he enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Ted and Anna Mae met and fell in love by writing letters to each other throughout Ted’s service in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Ted’s life was characterized by working hard and loving his family. He managed the shipping and receiving department of the Firestone Tire and Rubber in Pottstown for many years and later owned and operated Lewis Transportation. He served his community in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County as a Supervisor in the 1970s, but more importantly, he served his church family for many decades. A former member of Limerick Chapel and Calvary Baptist Church in Pottstown, and most recently a member of Brick Lane Community Church in Elverson, Ted sought to honor God and love others through his faithful service across many fields, ranging from elder to chairman of the deacon board, from short term missionary to longtime chauffeur to his wife, the church organist. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, scattered far and near, teaching them by example to love Jesus and work hard. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed golfing. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald DeWalt, and a sister, Audrey Wendling. Ted is survived by his wife, Anna Mae, and by his two sons, Brian, husband of Margaret DeWalt of Allentown; Keith, husband of Susan DeWalt, of Elverson; a daughter, Diane, wife of Merle Stoltzfus of Elverson; and by two brothers, David DeWalt of Old Zionsville and Daniel DeWalt of Londonderry NH, and sister, Ruth Confer of Macungie. He has been deeply loved by his 16 grandchildren and still-growing tribe of 36 great-grandchildren. A private calling hour will be held at the convenience of the family and interment will be held at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place in early July 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ted to Good Shepherd’s Fold in care of Global Outreach, PO Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802. Indicate GSF#1146 on the memo line please. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.