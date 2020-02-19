|
|
Theodore S. Garry, Sr., 72, of Pottstown. Passed away in his residence on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Pottstown. He was the son of the late Hilda (Mengel) and Charles Garry. Ted was employed throughout his life as a machinery mechanic for various businesses last working for Topos Mondial Corp. in Pottstown. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Ted was a member of the Fare Box Club. He is survived by his son, Theodore S. Garry, Jr. of Boyertown. A sister, Charlotte J. Reidnauer of Boyertown. Ted is also survived by his companion of 10 years, Gloria Huber of Pottstown. Funeral Services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512 on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Contributions may be made in Theodore’s name to the Po Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2020