Theresa M. (Cutillo) Boronski, 88, of Exton, PA, widow of Ervin "Harv" M. Boronski, passed away on Wednesday at Paoli Hospital.
Born in West Chester, PA, she was a daughter of the late Louis Cutillo and the late Mary Anastacia
Theresa was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Pottstown.
She is survived by two daughters, Blenda Mourar, Exton, Connie wife of Charles Garner, Gilbertsville; a sister, Toni Stewart, Limerick; four grandchildren, Kristee Mourar, Josh Wampler, Chase Garner, Jake Garner and one great grandchild, Hunter.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown. Officiating will be Father Edward Brady. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church.
Contributions may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 31, 2019