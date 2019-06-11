|
Theresa A. Cisarik, 83, of Linfield, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the afternoon in Pottstown, PA with her family by her side. She was born in Pottstown, PA on April 2, 1936 to the late Luke J. and Nillie F. (Ruchinski) Cisarik. Theresa worked at Bell Telephone and later Wagner Electric for many years. She enjoyed the casino, fishing, the shore and the outdoors. She was a member of the former St. Peters Roman Cathloic Church of Pottstown, PA. Surviving is her sister Veronica Y. Havrilak. She is predeceased in death by her sister Jane Whitlatch, and two brothers Luke J. Cisarik, Jr. and Frank Cisarik. She had sixteen nieces/nephews, many grandnieces/nephews and great grandnieces/nephews. She loved them all. Burial is private. Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on June 12, 2019