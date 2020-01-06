|
|
Theresa J. (Keyser) Kollar, 90, of Stowe, widow of Louis Kollar, passed away on Friday at Berkshire Center, Reading.
Born in Boyertown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Roy Keyser and the late Marie (Moyer) Keyser.
Theresa was an executive secretary for J. Fegley & Son, Stowe for twenty two years, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia D. Clouser, Pottstown, Terri Lu Kollar, Boyertown; and one grandson, Clinton Scott Weiler. She was predeceased by sister, Shirley Hoffman.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend John Smolik. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020