Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
564 Glasgow St.
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Theresa Kollar Obituary
Theresa J. (Keyser) Kollar, 90, of Stowe, widow of Louis Kollar, passed away on Friday at Berkshire Center, Reading.
Born in Boyertown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Roy Keyser and the late Marie (Moyer) Keyser.
Theresa was an executive secretary for J. Fegley & Son, Stowe for twenty two years, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia D. Clouser, Pottstown, Terri Lu Kollar, Boyertown; and one grandson, Clinton Scott Weiler. She was predeceased by sister, Shirley Hoffman.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend John Smolik. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020
