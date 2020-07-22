1/1
Thomas E. Specht
Mr. Thomas E. Specht, 86, entered into rest July 19, 2020, Memorial Services were held Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020, at 4 o’clock in the Riverfront Church with Pastor Jerry Byrd officiating. A Memorial Service will be held in Boyertown, PA at a later date. Mr. Specht was a native of Boyertown, PA having made North Augusta his home for the past twenty years. He was employed with Mercer’s Sheet Metal. Mr. Specht was a train hobbyist, an active baseball player into his late 40’s and was a volunteer ambulance driver for fifteen years. He was a former member of the Jaycee’s, Lions Club, served on the Boyertown Borough Council, and was a Leader with the Boy Scouts of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Henry Specht and Florence Edith Shanerberger Specht. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, D. Marlene Specht; one son, Ken (Judy) Specht, Kenosha, WI; three daughters, Jeri Green, North Augusta, SC; Jackie (Victor) Ruoss, Boyertown, PA and Jody Seavy, Everett, WA; twelve grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two brothers, William Specht, Aiken, SC, Frank (Theresa) Specht, Clermont, FL; three sisters, Helen Pannepacker, Gilbertsville, PA, Dorothy (Harold) Bernhart and Eleanor (Robert) Erb, both of Boyertown, PA; numerous nieces and nephews. Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com

July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be surely missed! Our sympathies to the family.
Debbie & Randy Brinkmann
Friend
July 22, 2020
Cindy and I are saddened by the news of Tom's passing. May God grant him eternal rest and comfort to the Specht family who mourns him. Please know of our prayers and condolences.
Paul J. Hiryak
Friend
July 20, 2020
Grandad was the best. He told great stories and was always fun to be around. We love him so much and will miss him.
Craig, Kim & Skyler Ruoss
Family
July 20, 2020
He was a great dad and a great man.
Jody Seavy
Family
