The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Frisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Frisco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Frisco Obituary
Thomas M. Frisco, 52, of Johnstown, PA died Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born on December 29, 1966 in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Lillian C. (Meszaros) Frisco. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing. He is survived by his brother, Joseph C., husband of Alice Frisco; and Nephew, Joseph M. Frisco. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. John Newns officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ferndale United Methodist Church, 701 Victory Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15905.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
Download Now