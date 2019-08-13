|
|
Thomas M. Frisco, 52, of Johnstown, PA died Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born on December 29, 1966 in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Lillian C. (Meszaros) Frisco. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing. He is survived by his brother, Joseph C., husband of Alice Frisco; and Nephew, Joseph M. Frisco. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. John Newns officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ferndale United Methodist Church, 701 Victory Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15905.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019