Thomas Galloway, 63, a long-time resident of Warwick Twp., passed away Sunday December 29, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Margaret Galloway. He is survived by brothers, Edward and companion Debra, George Galloway, Christopher Galloway and wife Lucy, Michael Galloway and wife Sheri, Patrick Galloway and wife Michelle, and Timothy Galloway and wife Josie. Sisters, Margaret Mary wife of David Means and Anne Marie wife of David Scrivener; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Tommy had the gifts for art, music and conversation. The twinkle in his eyes as he would delight in hearing about family and friends and his prayers for everyone will be deeply missed. All are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass which will be offered at 11 am Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Thomas More RC Church, Route 100 and Cadmus Rd. S. Coventry Twp. Private burial services will be held at a later time.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020